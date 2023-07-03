A fleet of Cessna planes, forming the number 76 in honor of the Philippine Air Force's 76th anniversary, performs a flyby over the Clark Air Base in Pampanga on July 3, 2023. RTVM screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday highlighted the importance of the Philippine Air Force's (PAF) maritime patrols amid persistent geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

During the PAF's 76th founding anniversary at Clark Air Base in Pampanga, Marcos described PAF's maritime patrols as "essential in upholding our territorial integrity and safeguarding Philippine maritime zones."

"The days ahead will not be easy and will demand every ounce of our strength and our resilience. The winds of change signal geopolitical challenges around our region and other parts of the world that affect us," he told PAF personnel.

As the military commander-in-chief, Marcos also reaffirmed his administration's support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which he said was seen in the acquisitions under the AFP modernization program.

He also thanked PAF personnel for their contributions in "laying the groundwork for the enhancement" of the country's defense capabilities.

During the anniversary celebration, Marcos also awarded several PAF servicemen for their achievements that he said exemplified the branch's values: integrity, excellence, and patriotism.

"As members of the Philippine Air Force, you must always uphold these values as the custodians of our skies, entrusted with the task of upholding our national interests, protecting our people and defending our territory," he said.

Before leading the anniversary rites at Clark, Marcos also attended PAF's capability demonstration at the Col. Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Tarlac.

Marcos' pronouncements came as the Philippines continues to be caught in the crossfire of growing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, as well as a persisting maritime territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro earlier said the Philippines was not a pawn of either the US and China, even as the two countries agreed to keep lines open following US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing last June.

"The Philippines is a value proposition by its own self, and not a pawn of anybody else in the geopolitical battle that's raging within our area now," Teodoro said.

Founded on July 1, 1947, the PAF has 17,600 active and 16,000 reserve personnel all over the country.

