The BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippines' outpost on the Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea since it was deliberately grounded there in 1999. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official on Thursday slammed Filipinos defending China amid fresh tensions between Manila and Beijing over a confrontation in the West Philippine Sea last weekend, calling them "unpatriotic" and "traitors."

"If you are a Filipino, whether in government or private sector, regardless of your politics, defending and making excuses for China's aggressive behavior should deem you unpatriotic, and a traitor to the Philippines and to our people," said Cmdr. Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson on the West Philippine Sea.

"Given current developments in the West Philippine Sea, it is important to show loyalty to country," he said in a tweet.

Tarriela also said that while Filipinos have the constitutional right to freely voice their opinions on the issue, their freedom of speech should not be misused to act as Beijing's mouthpiece.

"All Filipinos should unite in calling out China's aggressive and unlawful actions in the West Philippine Sea. Together, we should stand united in protecting our nation's interests and pursuing a peaceful resolution to the issues," he added, but did not disclose specific individuals whom he was referring to.

"Dahil sa West Philippine Sea ang yaman nito ay para sa Pilipino," Tarriela also asserted.

(Because of the riches of the West Philippine Sea are for Filipinos.)

The Second Thomas Shoal, which Manila calls the Ayungin Shoal, has become the flashpoint of a new word war between the Philippines and China, after PCG accused the Chinese Coast Guard of blocking and blasting water cannons at its boats attempting to resupply Filipino troops garrisoned in the hotly contested area.

Despite calls from Beijing for Manila to remove its outpost in the shoal—the dilapidated, World War II-era warship BRP Sierra Madre—Philippine officials maintained that they would not give in to China's demands, as Ayungin was well within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) under international law.

"We will never abandon Ayungin Shoal. We are committed to Ayungin Shoal," National Security Council assistant director general Jonathan Malaya earlier said in a press conference Monday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself said that there was no agreement between Manila and Beijing to remove the BRP Sierra Madre.

"I’m not aware of any such arrangement or agreement that the Philippines will remove from its own territory its ship... And let me go further, if there does exist such an agreement, I rescind that agreement now," Marcos said.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Atty. Salvador Panelo, a spokesperson of former president Rodrigo Duterte, said that even if such an agreement exists, the Philippines is not bound by it since Manila already won an arbitral ruling that invalidates China's so-called 9-dash line in the whole of South China Sea.

"Ipagpalagay natin na meron nga, hindi ibig sabihin susundin namin ang commitment na 'yun...The circumstances have changed, hindi na po puwede because meron nang arbitral ruling..."