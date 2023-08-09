Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command handout photo

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday denied that the country had any agreement with China to remove the grounded BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, which has been a flashpoint with Beijing in the West Philippine Sea.

"I’m not aware of any such arrangement or agreement that the Philippines will remove from its own territory its ship," said Marcos in a video statement posted by the Presidential Communications Office.

"And let me go further, if there does exist such an agreement, I rescind that agreement now," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PCO

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry on Tuesday said the Philippines supposedly "made clear promises to tow away the warship illegally 'stranded' on the reef."

Beijing renewed its call for the aging ship's removal days after Manila accused the China Coast Guard of firing water cannon against Philippine boats on a resupply mission to marines stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre.

The National Security Council earlier in the day dared Beijing to reveal the Filipino official or any individual who supposedly made the promise to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin.