MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday denied promising China that it would remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, which Manila uses to assert its stake over the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry on Tuesday said the Philippines supposedly "made clear promises to tow away the warship illegally 'stranded' on the reef."

Beijing renewed its call for the aging ship's removal days after Manila accused the China Coast Guard of firing water cannon against Philippine boats on a resupply mission to marines stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre.

"Walang ganoon. Walang meeting, walang kasulatan na nilagdaan ng dalawang bansa na mayroon tayong ganoong usapan," National Security Council (NSC) assistant director general Jonathan Malaya said.

"I can categorically say to the public na walang administrasyon na nangakong tatanggalin 'yan... kung may ganoong kasunduan, ilabas niyo, they are the ones making this claim, therefore it is their responsibility to back up their claim," he said in a public briefing.

(There is no such promise. There is no meeting or agreement signed by the two countries on this. I can categorically say to the public that no administration promised to remove that. If there is such an agreement, they should make that public. )

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"If China firmly believes na mayroong ganoong kasunduan o pangako, sabihin nila sino ang nangako. Kasi baka naman ang nangako sa kanila ay hindi opisyal ng pamahalaan," he added.

(If China firmly believes that such an agreement or promise exists, they should name who made that promise. The person who may could have made the promise may not be a government official.)

The BRP Sierra Madre was deliberately grounded in 1999 in an effort to check the advance of China in the hotly contested waters.

The handful of Philippine marines deployed on the crumbling vessel depend upon resupply missions to survive their remote posting.

The Philippine military and coast guard accused the China Coast Guard of breaking international law by blocking and firing water cannon at the resupply mission, preventing one of the charter boats from reaching the shoal.

China has defended its recent actions as "professional" and accused the Philippines of "illegal delivery of construction materials" to the grounded ship.

"Twenty-four years have passed, the Philippine side has not only failed to tow away the warship, but also attempted to repair and reinforce it on a large scale to achieve permanent occupation of the Ren'ai Reef," a foreign ministry spokesperson said, using the Chinese term for the Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine foreign affairs department said the "permanent station" on Second Thomas Shoal was in response to China's "illegal occupation" of nearby Panganiban Reef in 1995.

"The deployment of a Philippine military station in its own areas of jurisdiction is an inherent right of the Philippines and does not violate any laws," the agency said.

Ayungin Shoal is about 200 kilometers from the Philippine island of Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometers from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse

Watch more News on iWantTFC