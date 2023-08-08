A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel maneuvers as a Chinese Coast Guard boat blocks from port side at a distance approximately 100 yards while the PCG vessel navigates within 12 nautical miles of Ayungin Shoal. Courtesy: PCG

MANILA — Former Associate Justice Antonio Carpio reiterated that Ayungin Shoal is part of the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

According to Carpio, the 2016 Arbitral Award clearly stated that Ayungin Shoal was a low tide tide feature and not a territory that can be claimed.

However, it is within the Philippines EEZ because Ayungin Shoal is 125 nautical miles from Palawan.

This is based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) which defines EEZ as within 200 nautical miles of a coastal state.

Carpio believes China wants to occupy Ayungin Shoal not only because it is near Mischief Reef, known in the Philippines as Panganiban Reef where it has installed its largest air and naval base, but also because it is near oil and gas rich Reed Bank.

“Ayungin Shoal is just 20 nautical miles from Mischief Reef, and Mischief reef is the largest Air and Naval Base of China in the Spratly’s, so it’s very important for them. They don’t want military outpost of any other country very near Mischief Reef… Second, Ayungin Shoal is the gateway to Reed Bank. Kasi it’s about the only low tide feature nearest to Reed Bank. So if you want to monitor Reed Bank, you can monitor it from Ayungin Shoal without creating an artificial island,” Carpio explained.

Carpio recommends tapping allies, citing successful oil exploration efforts by neighboring countries Malaysia and Indonesia in zones also claimed by China, by getting aide from the United States and Australian navy.

“When Malaysia sent its survey ships, the US navy and the Australian Navy conducted naval drills in the same area… The Indonesians sent their survey ship accompanied by their Navy, at the same time the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan passed by. So the Chinese Coastguard vessels couldn’t do anything. So that is the formula,” Carpio said.

He also warned against removing the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

“We’ll never remove BRP Sierra Madre because once we remove that the Chinese will take over Ayungin Shoal. Now, if they forcibly remove it, if the Chinese forcibly attack it that will be a ground for us to invoke the mutual defense treaty and the Americans said, that is covered by the mutual defense treaty,” Carpio said.

In a statement, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines confirmed that he met with Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro after he was summoned by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) due to the August 5 blockade of the Philippine resupply team by the Chinese Coast Guard in Ayungin Shoal.

But for Huang, the China Coast Guard’s actions are justified calling it “appropriate” and “in accordance with law.”

He also reiterated the Philippines’ alleged disregard of China’s “repeated dissuasion and warnings” by insisting on sending ships to Ren’ai — the Chinese name for Ayungin.

Huang also emphasized the alleged consensus between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the latter’s state visit to Beijing in January, to settle disagreements through dialogue.

He also said that “hype tactics” and “third party forces” are not helping the situation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also insisted that Ayungin or Ren’ai is part of China according to their historical records.

It also claimed that the Philippines made a promise to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin, a claim that the the National Security Council and the Armed Forces of the Philippines quickly dispelled.

The DFA also clarified that the permanent station in Ayungin was a response to China’s illegal occupation of the Panganiban or Mischief Reef in 1999.