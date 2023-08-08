Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command handout photo/File

MANILA — The Philippines insisted Tuesday that its garrison stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea was part of "legitimate government activities", after China demanded the dilapidated warship's removal from the contested waters.

"The rotation and resupply mission to and the upkeep of the BRP Sierra Madre are legitimate Philippine government activities in our country’s exclusive economic zone, which are all in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS," Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime Florcruz told ABS-CBN News.

Florcurz's statement refuted China's foreign ministry's latest pronouncement urging the Philippines to "tow away the warship illegally 'stranded' on the reef" as it supposedly "promised."

Former Philippine Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana said in 2021 that "as far as I know, there is no such commitment."

BRP Sierra Madre has been grounded at the Ayungin Shoal to assert Manila's claim to sovereignty in the area after China occupied the Mischief Reef in the mid-1990s.

A fresh confrontation between the 2 countries occurred on Saturday after Chinese Coast Guard blocked and fired water cannon on Philippine vessels.

The incident happened as the Philippine Coast Guard escorted charter boats carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies to Filipino military personnel stationed at Ayungin.

The Philippines has filed a note verbale and summoned the Chinese ambassador over the incident.

According to Florcurz, he also registered the Philippines' "strong protest" on the incident in Beijing on Monday.

"The Philippines demands that China immediately stop its illegal activities in our maritime zones," he said.

"China’s illegal exercise of maritime law enforcement powers; interference with a legitimate Philippine rotation and resupply mission, including its aggressive use of a water cannon against our vessels; and any other activity that infringes upon our sovereign rights and jurisdiction over Ayungin Shoal are violations of international law," he added.

In a statement, Sen. Imee Marcos, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr,'s sister, condemned the Chinese Coast Guard's actions and asked the DFA to "demand an explanation from their Chinese counterparts for the unwarranted and patently illegal firing of a water cannon on our Coast Guard."

"We must also see to it that our Coast Guard becomes better equipped but relies less on foreign countries that have their own national interests to pursue," said Sen. Marcos.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.