MANILA — Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte is gunning for a second term in the 2022 elections.

Belmonte filed Tuesday her certificate of candidacy at the Comelec Eton Centris in Quezon City. She formalized her bid for reelection, together with running mate, incumbent city Vice Mayor Gian Sotto.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and Alfred Vargas files their candidacy at the Elements Tent at Centris in Quezon City.@ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/oPTw7meauO — zyann ambrosio (@ZyannAmbrosio) October 5, 2021

In the 2019 elections, Belmonte, daughter of former Speaker Feliciano Belmonte, secured the Quezon City mayoral seat with over 468,000 votes.

Before being elected to lead the country's most populous city, Belmonte served as Quezon City vice mayor from 2010 to 2019.

Other aspirants for local posts in Metro Manila have also been formally filing their candidacies since Friday, Oct. 1. The filing of COCs will close on Oct. 8.

—With a report from Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News

