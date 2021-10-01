ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Incumbent Makati City Mayor Abby Binay on Friday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection as she seeks her third straight term.

A representative filed a COC on Binay's behalf. She will have incumbent vice mayor Monique Lagdameo as her running-mate.

Kinatawan ni Makati Mayor Abby Binay dumating na sa Comelec Makati na para maghain ng certificate of candidacy. Kung mananalo, ito ang magiging ikatlong termino niya bilang alkalde. @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/jZDZRbotqP — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) October 1, 2021

Before her stint as mayor, Binay represented Makati's 2nd district from 2007, and ran in the 2016 Makati mayoral elections.

She is the daughter of former Vice President and long-time Makati Mayor Jejomar Binay, and is the 4th Binay to assume the mayoralty. Her mother Elenita and brother Junjun also served as Makati Mayor.

When she ran in the 2019 elections, Abby and her brother, former Makati Mayor Junjun Binay, figured in a political spat as they faced off in the local polls, prompting their father to intervene at one point.

Abby got 178,154 votes, while Junjun had 97,827 votes, based on 99.2 percent of election returns of clustered precincts.

— With reports from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News