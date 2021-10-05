Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora is seeking a fresh term after filing his certificate of candidacy on Tuesday.

Before filing his COC, he attended Mass at Pinaglabanan Church.

PBA personalities James Yap, Don Allado and Paul Artadi, who will run for councilor under Zamora’s ticket, also attended the Mass. Businessman Macky Mathay and actor Ervic Vijandre are also part of Zamora’s lineup for councilors in the 2022 elections.

Supporters staged a festive welcome for the COC filing of Zamora’s team, despite appeals from the PNP to avoid “fiesta-like” gatherings, which could potentially be a COVID super spreader pic.twitter.com/LUrMOu9VeO — Vivienne Gulla (@VivienneGulla) October 5, 2021

Supporters staged a festive welcome for the COC filing of Zamora’s team despite appeals from authorities to avoid large gatherings that could potentially become a COVID-19 superspreader event.

In 2019, Zamora, son of longtime lawmaker Ronaldo Zamora, defeated former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada's daughter Janella Ejercito Estrada for the mayoralty post.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

—With a report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News