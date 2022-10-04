President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the oath-taking of reappointed Cabinet members on Tuesday, October 4, in Malacañang. Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday administered the oath of office to 10 Cabinet members who were recently bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA).

The following "reappointed Cabinet members" took their oath before Marcos in Malacañang, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a Facebook post.

Benjamin Estoista Diokno - Secretary of the Department of Finance

Manuel Manligas Bonoan - Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways

Alfredo Espinosa Pascual - Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry

Erwin Teshiba Tulfo - Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development

Jaime Jimenez Bautista - Secretary of the Department of Transportation

Renato Umali Solidum Jr. - Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology

Raphael Perpetuo Mercado Lotilla - Secretary of the Department of Energy

Maria Susana Vasquez Ople - Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers

Arsenio Molina Balisacan - Secretary of the National Economic Development Authority

Jose Rizalino Larion Acuzar - Secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development

They were among 15 appointees of Marcos who were bypassed by the CA last week due to "lack of material time" before Congress adjourned its session.

Former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin also took his oath as Marcos Jr.’s Executive Secretary on Tuesday morning, said the Office of the Press Secretary.

After the oath-taking, Marcos was seen presiding over a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang. He was flanked by Bersamin and Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile.

Bersamin last month replaced longtime Marcos aide Victor Rodriguez who resigned as executive secretary, citing family reasons.

Rodriguez said he would instead work as the Presidential Chief of Staff (COS), a position which Enrile thumbed down.

Enrile had advised Marcos that the duties and responsibilities of the COS are already being undertaken by other Cabinet members.

The CA had also bypassed Rodriguez, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, and Information and Communications Secretary Ivan John Uy.

They were not included in the list of reappointed Cabinet members released by the Office of the Press Secretary.

