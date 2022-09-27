Handout photo from the Office of the President

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's Cabinet meeting on Tuesday discussed upgrading the skills of the Filipino workforce as part of the administration's "economic transformation agenda," Malacañang said.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said upskilling Filipino workers was discussed by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Department of Migrant Workers.

Newly sworn Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin was in attendance.

“Um-attend po siya ng ika-siyam na Cabinet meeting ng administrasyon na ito, nag-participate na po siya kanina. At today, he puts in a full day’s work immediately after taking his oath,” she said.

(He attended the 9th Cabinet meeting of the administration and he participated as well.)

The Marcos Cabinet did not discuss the depreciating value of the peso earlier in the day, Angeles noted, but assured the public that the administration is keeping tabs on the issue.

The peso fell to a new record low against the US dollar on later in the day, weakening to its new all-time low of P58.99.

WATCH

