MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has named retired Supreme Court chief justice Lucas Bersamin as his new executive secretary, replacing his long-time aide Vic Rodriguez, Malacañang announced Tuesday.

Bersamin has already taken his oath before Marcos, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.

"He began his duties immediately by attending the 9th cabinet meeting right after swearing in," she added.

Rodriguez resigned from the "little president" post earlier this month, just weeks after being linked to the sugar importation mess. He will continue serving in the government as the Presidential Chief of Staff.

Prior to his new post, Bersamin was the chairman of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) after being designated by Marcos' predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in 2020.

Bersamin obtained his law degree from the University of the East in 1973, a government website showed. During the same year, he placed 9th in the Bar examinations.

He served as presiding judge of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 96 beginning November 1986, and was a Court of Appeals associate justice prior to being appointed to the high court by President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

As associate justice, Bersamin voted in favor of Sereno's ouster, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' burial at the Heroes' Cemetery, and the Mindanao martial law declaration and extension, among others.

He served as the country's top magistrate between November 2018 and until his retirement in October 2019.

