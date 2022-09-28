The 15 bypassed officials would have to seek reappointment from President Bongbong Marcos. File photos

MANILA -- Fifteen appointees of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. were bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA), the body said Wednesday.

They are the following:

Victor Rodriguez - Executive Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles - Press Secretary Raphael Lotilla - DOE Secretary Benjamin Diokno - DOF Secretary Rizalino Acuzar - DHSUD Secretary Ivan Uy - DICT Secretary Susan Ople - DMW Secretary Manuel Bonoan - DPWH Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. - DOST Secretary Erwin Tulfo - DSWD Secretary Alfred Pascual - DTI Secretary Jaime Bautista - DOTr Secretary Arsenio Balisacan - NEDA Secretary Jose Calida - COA chairman Nelson Celis - Comelec commissioner

Rodriguez has already resigned, though, and was replaced by former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin.

According to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who serves as CA chairperson, the body failed to tackle the appointments of the 15 due to "lack of material time."

The first regular session of Congress is set to pause from Oct. 1 to Nov. 6.

"There was a lack of material time... If we pursued Sec. Tulfo and Bonoan, we would have finished at 7 p.m. and would have started the Senate session at 7:30 pa. Hindi puwede yan... We cannot also sacrifice our work in the Senate," Zubiri said.

According to him, the 15 bypassed officials would have to seek reappointment from Marcos.

"All the Secretaries... who have not been confirmed will have to seek a reappointment by the President as they would all be considered bypassed," Zubiri said.

The CA was able to approve 11 appointees since it reconvened this 19th Congress, including Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga, and Agrarian Secretary Conrado Estrella III, among others.



RELATED VIDEO