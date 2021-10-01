Some of the highlights during the first day of candidacy filing for Halalan 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday opened applications for aspiring candidates for Halalan 2022, with Sen. Manny Pacquiao leading the pack, along with other “colorful” characters, with one advocating for electrocution as COVID-19 “cure.”

Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, wearing a bamboo face shield and carrying a bayong with a picture of her face on it, was first to file a certificate of candidacy (COC) at 8:35 a.m.

Legarda, incumbent representative of Antique’s lone district, is gunning for a Senate comeback in 2022.

Another former senator eyeing to return in the upper chamber is Sorsogon governor Chiz Escudero, who authorized lawyer George Garcia to file his COC.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, meanwhile, is seeking reelection. The senator won a Senate seat in 2016 on her third attempt.

“Hindi lang sana isa pa, kundi Risa pa… Nais ko po sanang ituloy ang mga nasimulan natin noong 2016,” she told reporters.

The highlight of the day was boxing legend Pacquiao filing his candidacy for president and revealing an unexpected alliance with Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, his surprise running mate in the 2022 polls.

Pacquiao also revealed he is running under the banner of a relatively-unknown Cebu-based political party amid the ongoing squabble within ruling party PDP-Laban, where he heads one of the 2 factions.

Pacquiao admitted it was a strategic decision to file his candidacy as Probinsya Muna Development Initiative’s (PROMDI) bet.

“Dahil may problema ang partidong PDP napagkasunduan namin na PROMDI ang gagamitin namin,” Pacquiao says.

THE ‘GREEN REPUBLICAN’ TANDEM

With over 18,000 national and local elective posts up for grabs in the May 2022 polls, it is no surprise that many Filipinos would be encouraged to give candidacy a try.

Among those convinced they can solve many of the country’s ills is the tandem of Laurencio Yulaga and Alexander Lague of the Philippine Green Republican Party.

Presidential aspirant Yulaga, who wrote “international scientist” as his occupation, said he is negotiating with Russian and other foreign consortiums to harness the power of “electrons” to enrich the Philippines.

“Centillion ang kinikita doon… Kaya mga Pilipino huwag kayo mag-alala andito ako solusyunan natin lahat ng problema sa Pilipinas,” said Yulaga, who claimed he was a graduate of Harvard University.

Yulaga is also advocating for electrocution as a “cure” for COVID-19, claiming positive patients will “turn negative” once exposed to “12,000 volts” of electricity.

“Uupo ka lang 12,000 volts wala ka nang COVID,” he said.

Electrocution is not an approved way to cure COVID-19. Drugs for the treatment of COVID-19, such as tocilizumab, are available, but there is currently no licensed medication to cure the respiratory illness, according to the World Health Organization.

Yulaga’s running mate Lague, meanwhile, is advocating for a technology that would convert human urine and waste into perfume and fertilizers.

"Bawat barangay tatayuan ko ng banyo at CR. Ang ihi ng lalaki, gagawin nating perfume, pag ihi ng babae gagawing liquid fertilizer, pag dumi gagawin nating organic fertilizer," he said.

Meanwhile, a vice presidential aspirant named Rochelle David refused to be interviewed by media as ordered by a “white dwarf.” In her COC, she said she wants “Medium ng Puting Dwende” to appear as her ballot name.

Aspiring president Edmundo Rubi said he would give all Filipinos a “lifetime” stipend of P5,000 monthly.

“I will give it every month. Not just one time but a lifetime commitment to every citizen of this country,” Rubi told reporters.

Meanwhile, wannabe senator Norman Marquez said he wants to represent in the legislature the “biggest sector” in Philippine society: the animal lovers and pet owners.

41 SUBMISSIONS

Comelec closed the first day of COC filing at 5 p.m. with 41 total submissions.

Six applications for president, 3 for vice president, 14 for senator, and 18 for partylist.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez earlier in the day said COC filing for national posts, held at Sofitel Hotel’s 2,000 person-capacity Harbor Garden Tent, "proceeded smoothly" and "compliance with health protocols is good."

The COC filing period will run until Oct. 8.