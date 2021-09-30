Halalan2022: Scaled down filing of candidacy kicks off

This year’s filing of COC would be a departure from the usual festive and crowd-filled occasion, as candidates are only allowed to bring at most 3 companions. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to kick off Friday one of its major Halalan 2022-related activities: the filing of the the certificates of candidacy (COC).

Contenders for the over 18,000 national and local elective posts up for grabs in the May 2022 polls are set to troop to Comelec offices to submit their COC, amid restrictions and limitations brought by the pandemic still raging in the Philippines.

This year’s filing of COC would be a departure from the usual festive and crowd-filled occasion, as aspirants are only allowed to bring at most 3 companions.

Comelec leased Sofitel Hotel’s 2,000 person-capacity Harbor Garden Tent to ensure the 8-day activity complies with COVID-19 protocols mandating distancing.

"Ginawa natin ito para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng ating aspirants," said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

Media personnel were asked to present a negative antigen test result from the past 24 hours before being allowed entry in the tent. Aspirants and their companions will also also be asked for the same proof.

On the first day of COC filing, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is expected to show up to formalize his bid to become the Philippines’ next president in 2022.

Fellow senator Risa Hontiveros is also said to be filing her candidacy for a reelection.