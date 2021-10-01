Sen. Manny Pacquiao waves to supporters as he arrives for the filing of his certificate of candidacy for the presidency, on October 1, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Boxing icon and Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday revealed he was running for president under a relatively unknown political party amid the escalating squabble in ruling PDP-Laban, where he leads one of the 2 factions.

Pacquiao is running under the banner of Probinsya Muna Development Initiative (PROMDI), a party founded by former Cebu Governor Lito Osmeña and was only "revitalized" in June this year, based on Cebu media reports.

"Dahil may problema ang partidong PDP napagkasunduan namin na PROMDI ang gagamitin namin," said Pacquiao.

Five days ago, Pacquiao was in Cebu City to personally accept PROMDI's nomination for him to be their standard bearer in 2022.

The Cebu City event was also held exactly a week after a wing of ruling party PDP-Laban nominated Pacquiao as its standard bearer.

Does this mean Pacquiao is waving the white flag in the fight to control PDP-Laban?

"Hindi po. Alliance po ito ng 3 partido. Tinatawag naming MP3: PROMDI, PDP, at PCM (People's Champ Movement)," he told reporters after filing his COC.

Pacquiao was the first to file a COC for president.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has yet to resolve PDP-Laban’s internal rift that divided the ruling party into 2 factions.

One faction is headed by Pacquiao and the other is led by energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, backed by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

Both wings earlier confirmed they submitted Sworn Information Update Statement (SIUS) — a document stating the party's office details, list of officers, list of elected members, and other information.

Aside from the SUIS issue, the Cusi wing also asked Comelec to declare the Pacquiao wing's actions and members "illegitimate."