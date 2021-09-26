MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Sunday received his second nomination for president from Probinsya Muna Development Initiative (PROMDI), solidifying support from several Visayan politicians.

PROMDI named Pacquiao as their standard bearer for the 2022 national elections in a ceremony held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City, the bailiwick of party founder and former Cebu Governor Lito Osmeña.

"I was nominated by PDP Laban, tinanggap ko yun (I accepted that). I was nominated by Promdi, tinatanggap ko rin (I also accepted that)," Pacquiao said in a statement.

"Tumatakbo ako para maging Presidente ng Pilipinas, para sa bayan. Kailangan ko magkaroon ng alyansa sa mga partido na kapareho ko ang pananaw para maisulong ang kapakanan ng bayan," he said.

(I am running to become the president of the Philippines for the nation. I need to have alliances with other parties who have similar views so that I can push for things that will benefit the country.)

PROMDI chose the boxer-senator as its standard bearer because he "represents the dreams and aspirations of all promdis" - a Filipino slang used to refer to people from the province - said Mimo Osmeña, son of the party founder.

"Pinalad lang po sa aking narating," Pacquiao said.

(I was just lucky to have gone this far.)

"Hindi lahat ng promdi na dumayo sa Kamaynilaan ay pinalad tulad natin kaya ang nais ko matupad ang pangarap ng mga tulad kong promdi," said the world boxing icon who hails from General Santos City in Mindanao.

(Not all people from the province who go to Manila are as fortunate as me that's why I want to fulfill the dreams of people like me who came from the province.)

"'Yung hindi na po lalayo sa probinsya at mga mahal sa buhay dahil ang trabaho at pag-asa ng maginhawang buhay nandiyan lang sa kaniyang probinsiya," he said.

(I don't want them to travel away from their province and their families just to work and have a chance at a better future because opportunities for a better life should also be available in provinces.)

The nomination in Cebu came days after rumors that Pacquiao may be reconsidering his presidential bid after photos of him with 1Sambayan circulated online.

The event was also held exactly a week after a wing of ruling party PDP-Laban nominated Pacquiao as its standard bearer in a gathering in Quezon City.

Accepting the nomination from PROMDI does not mean that Pacquiao is already "abandoning PDP-Laban," said PDP-Laban Pacquiao wing spokesperson Ron Munsayac.

"Forging alliance with PROMDI is not abandoning PDP-Laban but reinforcing our strength in our presidential bid," he said in a statement.

"Rest assured, the principles of PDP-Laban will not be compromised. It will be upheld in our journey," he said.

The ruling party is currently divided into 2 factions: one led by Pacquiao, and the other headed by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

The two groups have been issuing Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance to different candidates days before the filing of candidacies before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The poll body has yet to rule which faction is deemed as the official PDP-Laban.

