MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to have "bloody" deliberations to settle the feud between the 2 wings of ruling party PDP-Laban, which both filed documents seeking formal recognition ahead of next year's national polls.

"Magiging madugo 'yan. Parang boxing yan," Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas told a press conference Monday.

(It will be bloody. Just like boxing.)

PDP-Laban currently has 2 factions: one led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao, along with Sen. Koko Pimentel; and the other by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, backed by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte, the party's chairman.

Both wings confirmed they submitted Sworn Information Update Statement (SIUS) — a document stating the party's office details, list of officers, list of elected members, and other information.

According to an earlier Comelec circular, the SIUS is meant "to ensure that those in the registry are still in existence and continue to comply with the requirements of the Constitution."

The SIUS deemed legitimate by the Comelec will be used as the basis on which party officials would sign the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA), a requirement for candidates who wish to run under a political party.

Candidates who fail to submit a CONA will be deemed as independent bets.

Abas said the settlement of the controversial feud will land directly on the Comelec en banc's table.

"Magde-decide kami depende sa batas," he said.

(We will decide based on the laws.)

The Comelec chief did not provide a timeline as to when it expects to tackle the issue.

The filing of candidacy for the 2022 elections begins on Oct. 1.

