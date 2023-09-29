

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Friday announced that it has suspended its agreement with the controversial group Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) on occupying a portion of a land that serves as its headquarters pending an investigation into their alleged violation.

In a statement, the DENR said Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga has issued a Letter of Suspension to SBSI pending further investigation into its "gross violation" of the terms and conditions of the Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA).

PACBRMA is an agreement entered into by and between the DENR and organized tenured migrant communities or interested indigenous people in protected areas and buffer zones, which has a term of 25 years and renewable for another 25 years.

"The DENR will work with the Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, the Provincial Government of Surigao del Norte and other authorities to ensure the smooth and peaceful enforcement of the suspension notice; and the possible resettlement of the occupants," the statement read.

The Senate is currently investigating SBSI over its alleged "cultish" practices such as child marriage, rape, and others. The group and its leaders have denied the allegations.

According to DENR, SBSI was awarded a PACBRMA in 2004, which covers 353 hectares of land located in the northeast part of Barangay Sering, overlooking the northeast portion of Bucas Grande Island.

The DENR said that as early as 2019, they have already flagged SBSI over its alleged violations of the PACBRMA, including restricting entry in the area, establishment of checkpoints and military-like training, establishment of structures within the PACBRMA area, as well as the resignation of teachers, uniformed personnel and barangay officials.

The leader of the alleged cult and three of its members have been cited in contempt by the joint Senate panel and are currently detained there.

