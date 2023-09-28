Home > News Senate kicks off probe into alleged 'cult' in Socorro, Surigao del Norte Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2023 12:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The leader of the alleged cult, Socorro Bayanihan Services, and three of its members have been cited in contempt by a joint Senate panel investigating their alleged illegal practices. They earned the ire of senators for evading questions about child marriages and other allegations of abuse. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate cult kulto Socorro Bayanihan Services Socorro Surigao del Norte