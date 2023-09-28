Home  >  News

Senate kicks off probe into alleged 'cult' in Socorro, Surigao del Norte

Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2023 12:44 AM

The leader of the alleged cult, Socorro Bayanihan Services, and three of its members have been cited in contempt by a joint Senate panel investigating their alleged illegal practices. They earned the ire of senators for evading questions about child marriages and other allegations of abuse. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   cult   kulto   Socorro Bayanihan Services   Socorro   Surigao del Norte  