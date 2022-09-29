Residents of Sitio Cabog in Matawe, Dingalan, Aurora begin repairing their homes on Sept. 27, 2022, days after typhoon Karding made landfall in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday said it expected up to 9 more tropical cyclones this year, after super typhoon Karding battered Luzon.

Two to 4 cyclones could form in October, 2 or 3 in November, and up to 2 in December, said PAGASA administrator Vicente Malano.

"So nasa 6 hanggang 9 pa itong taon na ito," he said in a public briefing.

(There could be 6 to 9 more cyclones this year.)

ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas earlier said authorities must prepare for storms in the last quarter of the year since these usually hit land and pass through central or southern Luzon, the Visayas, and northern Mindanao.

SUPER TYPHOONS

On Sunday, super typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) brought heavy rains and fierce winds that toppled trees, knocked down power, and flooded low-lying communities.

It later weakened to a typhoon as it crossed a mountain range, coconut plantations and rice fields.

PAGASA's Malano said there were 4 super typhoons each in 2020 and 2021.

This year, 3 super typhoons have entered the Philippine area, 2 of which, Henry and Josie, did not make landfall in the country, Malano said.

"Kung titingnan po natin ay dumami nga iyong ano… dumami iyong malalakas na hangin, malalakas na bagyo," he said.

(Strong storms with fierce winds increased.)

A super typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of at least 185 kilometers per hour, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA's long-term plans include improving its weather forecasting research and ensuring the upkeep of monitoring facilities, Malano said.

"Mayroon ho tayong tinatawag na impact-based forecasting. Dati rati po kasi tinitingnan lang din po natin kung ano iyong lakas ng ulan, lakas ng hangin," he said. "Sa ngayon po tinitingnan na po natin kung ano iyong epekto ng lakas ng ulan, lakas ng hangin doon sa isang area."

(We have a so-called impact-based forecasting. Before, we only used. to look at the intensity of the rain, the strength of the winds. Now, we look at what their effect on an area would be.)

Karding has so far left 11 people dead and some P2 billion worth of agricultural damage, authorities said.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse