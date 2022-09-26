Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Sierra Madre mountain range of Rizal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The destructive power of super typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) in the Philippines was lessened by 2 factors: its speed and the Sierra Madre, a meteorologist said Monday.

ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said Karding showed explosive intensification while at sea Saturday night, turning it into a super typhoon before it hit land.

Rojas said the typhoon's rainband decreased once it hit the Sierra Madre, the longest mountain range in the Philippines.

"When the storm passed the Sierra Madre in the Nueva Ecija area, parang lumiit yung blob - kung san naka-concentrate yung malakas na pag ulan," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He added that the typhoon's interaction with land has a weakening effect due to disruption of wind circulation.

The Sierra Madre was a trending topic on Twitter over the weekend, with many netizens pointing out how the mountain range had again served as a natural shield against typhoons and floods coming from the Pacific Ocean.

Rojas said Karding was also moving at 20 kph over Central Luzon - which is relatively fast for a typhoon.

"Ang Central Luzon mabilis siyang tawirin kasi walang bundok. Pagkatawid ng Sierra Madre, dere-derecho na siya. Mas bumilis pa siya nung nasa dagat, 30 kph," he said.

Satellite image courtesy of US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Himawari-8

Rojas said 2-3 storms could enter the Philippine area of responsibility in October with another 1-2 in November and 1-2 in December.

He said authorities must prepare for storms in the last quarter of the year since these usually make landfall and pass through Central or Southern Luzon, Visayas and Northern Mindanao.