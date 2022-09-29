Deaths due to 'Karding' now at 11; 6 remain missing

Devastation in Burdeos, Polillo Group of Islands, Quezon, a day after Super Typhoon Karding made landfall in the island on September 25, 2022. Photo courtesy of Mary Grace Serrano/Oxfam Pilipinas

MANILA -- The number of deaths due to Super Typhoon Karding rose to 11 on Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

According to the disaster agency, one more drowning incident resulted in one individual’s death in Antipolo, Rizal. This added to the total death toll due to Karding.

On Wednesday, NDRRMC spokesperson Raffy Alejandro said there were 10 initial deaths reported, including the five rescuers who perished in a flash flood in San Miguel, Bulacan; one individual who drowned after a dike got destroyed in Cabangan, Zambales; one more person who died in a motorcycle accident in a flooded street in San Felipe, Zambales, and; another who was buried in a landslide in Burdeos, Quezon Province.

Meanwhile, six more people—five from Mercedes, Camarines Norte and one from Antipolo, Rizal—are still missing.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said more than 176,000 families or 640,000 individuals were affected by the onslaught of Karding in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa and Cordillera Administrative Region.

A total of 6,435 families or 25,177 individuals remain in evacuation centers.

The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure has climbed to P23.45 million.

Affected houses have reached more than 20,600, with 18,110 partially damaged and 2,518 totally destroyed, the NDRRMC reported.