VP Duterte originally sought P250M confidential funds in 2022

Vice President Sara Duterte, through an audio-visual presentation Thursday, September 29, 2022, defends the proposed P2.31 billion budget of the Office of the Vice President for 2023. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB



MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte originally requested P250 million in confidential funds in 2022, as shown in her request letter to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) obtained by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman.

The letter request signed by Duterte was addressed to DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, dated August 22, 2022.

The confidential fund request was part of a larger request worth P403.46 million.

"The Office of the Vice President expresses its gratitude for the recommendation on the recalibrated budget level under the FY 2023 National Expenditure Program. To ensure continuous operations of the OVP under the current year, may we request a total of P403.46 million for various purposes," Duterte's letter said.

According to Duterte, the confidential funds would be for the "safe implementation of the various projects and activities under the Good Governance Program and the conduct of official engagements, and functional representation in international and domestic events as instructed by the President."

Lagman cited the 2022 letter in saying that the fund transfer was illegal.

"This letter addressed to the Secretary of the Department of Budget and management is a request for augmentation of certain items in the Office of the Vice President," said Lagman.

The Office of the President, the Commission on Audit, the DBM had all maintained the legality of the release of the funds to the OVP because it was taken from the Contingent Fund, which Congress authorizes for new and urgent expenses that were not anticipated during budget preparation and approval.