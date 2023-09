Watch more on iWantTFC

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) spent its 2022 confidential funds amounting to P125 million in just 11 days, Rep. Stella Quimbo revealed Monday, September 25.

"Ang totoo po ay nagulat din po ako nung mabasa ko ang mga balita na tila nagastos po sa loob ng 19 days [ang CF]... Tinanong ko po ang COA (Commission on Audit) at tiningnan ko po ang mga iba't ibang mga reports pero hindi po ito nagastos sa loob ng 19 days kung hindi 11 days po," Quimbo said.

Quimbo, who has been defending the OVP's confidential funds, was speaking on behalf of the Commission on Audit (COA) during the plenary deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget.

Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas was visibly shocked following Quimbo's admission as they initially thought the funds were spent in 19 days.

(Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News)