MANILA — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) pushed back their budget deliberations at the House of Representatives on Tuesday by a day due to a conflict in schedule.

Duterte was supposed to appear at the House of Representatives to oversee the plenary debates on the OVP and DepEd's proposed budgets for 2024.

"I just would like to inquire on our schedule for today because as written in our schedule for today, after the Office of the President, there should be OVP and Department of Education... What is the estimated time that the budget deliberation for OVP and the DEPED will be deliberated today?" ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro asked.

Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin, the deputy majority leader on duty at the time of Castro's inquiry, explained that the OVP and DepEd sought a new schedule because of a "conflict."

"The Office of the Vice President, as well as the office of the Secretary of the Department of Education, has conveyed a message to the Committee on Appropriations as well as the Committee on Rules of a possible conflict in schedule," Garin said.

"The deliberation of the proposed budget of the OVP as well as the DepEd has been temporarily moved tomorrow considering that we also have other agencies in the pipeline," Garin added.

On Monday, Rep. Stella Quimbo disclosed that the OVP spent its P125 million confidential funds in 2022 in just 11 days, shorter than the 19 days previously reported.