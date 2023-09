Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Lawyer Barry Gutierrez, the ex-spokesperson of former Vice President Leni Robredo, urged Congress on Tuesday to revisit the "propriety" of allowing the use of confidential funds by certain agencies.

"One of the things that Congress itself has to revisit is the propriety of actually disbursing confidential funds to just any agency," said Gutierrez, a former member of the House.

Lawmakers should also look into the existing mechanisms for the oversight of confidential funds to see "whether they are still sufficient given the way that they have apparently been misused," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Gutierrez issued the statement following the recent revelation by Rep. Stella Quimbo that Vice President Sara Duterte's office spent its P125 million confidential funds last year in just 11 days.

"Ang totoo po ay nagulat din po ako nung mabasa ko ang mga balita na tila nagastos po sa loob ng 19 days... Tinanong ko po ang COA (Commission on Audit) at tiningnan ko po ang mga iba't ibang mga reports pero hindi po ito nagastos sa loob ng 19 days kung hindi 11 days po," Quimbo said at the House plenary debates on the 2024 budget.

Gutierrez said that the swift spending of the Office of the Vice President's confidential funds showed "the danger that arises in a situation where you have confidential funds unjustifiably being given to an agency."



"Because the thing with confidential funds... you don’t have to produce receipts, there's no procurement, it's just a certification by an officer saying these were spent for confidential expenses," he said.

"That's a tremendous amount of money to spend at that rate. I should think that explanation should be forthcoming."

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier said the OVP’s confidential fund supports its programs which include tree planting, free bus rides, livelihood projects, and calamity assistance.