MANILA — The Marikina River has further swelled, with its water reaching the third-alarm level past midnight Monday as Typhoon Karding pummelled the large areas of Luzon, the city's information office said.

The Marikina PIO announced on Facebook at 12:33 a.m. that the water level at the river increased to 18 meters, which prompts the forced evacuation of residents living near the river.

All gates of the Manggahan floodway have been opened, it also said. The Ipo Dam management earlier said it would release water as Typhoon Karding dumped rains over Luzon.

The city government said evacuations are underway as the water level continues to rise.

It opened around 50 evacuation camps to accommodate fleeing residents.

Meanwhile, PAGASA on late Sunday night urged residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces to "take action" saying severe flooding was possible due to rains from the typhoon.

It also raised signal no. 3 over Metro Manila and some parts of Rizal.

As of Sunday, preemptive evacuations were made in Regions 1, 2, 3, IV-A, NCR, and 5, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Over 2,000 families, or some 8,391 people, evacuated their homes due to the threat of the typhoon, it said.

The NDRRMC reported this breakdown:

Region I: 22 families or 54

Region II: 91 families or 319 persons

Region III: 897 families or 3163 persons

Region NCR: 908 families or 3450 persons

Region IV-A: 357 families or 1375 persons

Region V: 18 families or 30 persons

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.