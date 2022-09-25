MANILA (UPDATED) — PAGASA urged residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces to "take action" on Sunday night saying severe flooding was possible due to rains from Super Typhoon Karding.

The state weather bureau issued "red" or heavy rainfall warning for Metro Manila, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Rizal on Sunday at 11 p.m.

Orange warning was raised over Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Mauban, Real), Zambales, Bataan, Laguna,#Batangas, and Cavite, with threatening floods as its associated hazard.

PAGASA meantime hoisted yellow warning over the towns of Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, SanAntonio, Tayabas in Quezon province, warning that flooding is possible in flood-prone areas.

Karding (international name: Noru) made its third landfall over Dingalan town in Aurora as a typhoon, according to PAGASA's 11 p.m. bulletin.

PAGASA's forecast position for the typhoon showed that Karding will reach the coastal waters of Masinloc, Zambales at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

By early Tuesday morning, the tropical cyclone is expected to be outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

As of Sunday night, preemptive evacuations were made in Regions 1, 2, 3, IV-A, NCR, and 5, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Over 2,000 families, or some 8,391 people, evacuated their homes due to the threat of the typhoon, it said.

The NDRRMC reported this breakdown:

Region I: 22 families or 54

Region II: 91 families or 319 persons

Region III: 897 families or 3163 persons

Region NCR: 908 families or 3450 persons

Region IV-A: 357 families or 1375 persons

Region V: 18 families or 30 persons

