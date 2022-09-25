Children and PWDs were among the first to be evacuated in View River in Bgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City on Sept. 25. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan

MANILA - Hundreds of families living in flood-prone areas were evacuated by local rescue teams in Quezon City on Sunday afternoon in preparation for the landfall of super typhoon Karding.

As of 7:30 PM, 614 families or 2,330 individuals were brought to evacuation centers throughout the city, according to data from the QC Public Affairs and Information Services Department.

Most of them were from Districts 2 and 4, which have areas bordering the Marikina and Tullahan rivers.

After tropical cyclone wind signal number 3 was raised over Metro Manila, Quezon City declared a “red alert” to mandate forced evacuation for residents in so-called “high-risk” areas and preemptive evacuation in what it designated as “medium-risk” areas.

Quezon City is under Signal no. 4 as of this posting.

Barangay rescuers in Batasan Hills went to riverside areas to urge those living there to leave their homes before the weather got worse.

WATCH: Barangay rescue teams in Batasan Hills, Quezon City advise residents at a riverside area to evacuate due to the approach of #KardingPH.



QC has raised a red alert for forced evacuations in high-risk areas & preemptive evacuation in medium-risk areas.

Vulnerable residents such as children, women, persons with disability, and senior citizens were evacuated first in View River, which is meters away from the Marikina River.

Some residents, however, did not join the rescuers at once.

Danny Perater, 63, refused to leave his house fearing it would be robbed again this year.

“Kailangan bantayan ang mga gamit. Marami kasing magnanakaw dito. Malingat ka lang dito papasukin ka na,” he said.

He decided to stay alone while other members of his household were evacuated.

“Kaya kong i-save ang sarili ko, kasi madali lang naman ako makaakyat sa mga matataas na lugar para maging safe lang,” Perater said.

Others, like Angie Sojero, carried clothes and other supplies ready when she and her 4 girls were evacuated.

Their other household items were moved to their second floor to avoid being flooded, while their television was carried to a relative’s much higher house.

“Sobrang alala siyempre sa mga gamit. Mahirap po magpundar! Pero ang importante safety kami kasi ang gamit makikita naman po,” Sojero said.

Over 600 families or more than 2,300 people have been evacuated throughout Quezon City as of 7:30 PM on Sunday, the city said. #KardingPH



📸:QC Gov't/FB pic.twitter.com/LXvqQDSliu — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) September 25, 2022

In 2020, View River, resided in by 80 families, was submerged by floods that reached up to the 2nd floor of houses when the river overflowed.

Village council member Maricar Mangune, who co-chairs the barangay disaster risk reduction and management council, hopes no lives will be lost during the storm.

“Mas maganda po kasi bago magdilim ma-evacuate na po natin ang ating mga high-risk na kabarangay kasi mas safe na po tayong lahat,” she said.

The barangay said they will conduct the evacuation with police officers to force residents to go to safety.

The city posted a list of evacuation centers for high-risk areas.

For rescue and other emergency concerns, residents may contact: