MANILA — The Philippines on Sunday afternoon suspended government work and classes on all levels in Luzon for Monday just before Super Typhoon Karding makes its first landfall.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced in a Facebook post that he has approved the recommendation of the country's main disaster agency to suspend government work and classes in Metro Manila, including Regions 1, 2, 3, CAR, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and 5 on September 26, Monday.

"I have received and approved the recommendation of NDRRMC to suspend classes and work as specified in their letter," Marcos said in the social media post.

Marcos' Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that a memorandum "shall be issued later today."

The recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council added that it is leaving to the discretion of private companies to suspend their work.

Karding is expected to hit the northern portion of Quezon or the southern portion of Aurora province Sunday night, with a possible early landfall over Polillo islands.

