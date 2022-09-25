Satellite image courtesy of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Himawari-8

Parts of Metro Manila, nearby areas under Signal No. 4

MANILA — More areas in Luzon have been placed under Signal No. 5 due to the threat of Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru), the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, PAGASA said Sunday.

In its latest bulletin issued 2 p.m. Sunday, the state weather bureau raised the highest cyclone wind signal warning over the following areas:

Polillo Islands

the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta

the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray)

the extreme southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (the southeastern portion of General Tinio)

Areas under Signal No. 5 are expected to bear the brunt of the super typhoon, with powerful winds of up to 185 kph affecting these localities within the next 12 hours.

PAGASA said Karding is forecast to hit the northern portion of Quezon or the southern portion of Aurora province Sunday night, with a possible early landfall over Polillo islands.

The eye of Karding was last estimated at 115 km east northeast of Infanta, Quezon or 76 km east of Polillo Islands, with maximum sustained winds over 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

It was moving westward at 20 kph.

The northern portion of Metro Manila, including Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon Cities, had been placed under Signal No. 4, the second highest warning, while the rest of the National Capital Region (NCR) remains under Signal No. 3.

PAGASA also raised tropical cyclone wind signals in the following areas:

SIGNAL NO.4

Calaguas Islands

Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Northern portion of Quezon (the rest of General Nakar, the rest of Infanta, Real)

Central and southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, the rest of General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda)

Rest of Bulacan

Pampanga

Northern and central portions of Rizal (Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras)

Southeastern portion of Tarlac (La Paz, Concepcion)

Extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

SIGNAL NO. 3

Central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao)

Southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pangasinan

Rest of Rizal

Northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)

Northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)

Rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

SIGNAL NO. 2

Southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

Quirino

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Cavite

Batangas

Rest of Laguna

Central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

Rest of Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

SIGNAL NO. 1

Southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

Rest of Isabela

Southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Quezon

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

Rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

Heavy to torrential rains are expected to pour over many parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, from Sunday to Monday.

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," the state weather bureau said.

Occasional to monsoon rains are also expected over Palawan, Western Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula due to the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by Karding.

According to PAGASA's latest forecast track, Karding will traverse the landmass of Central Luzon overnight before heading to the West Philippine Sea on Monday morning.

It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday.

