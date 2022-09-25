Super Typhoon Karding makes 2nd landfall over Aurora town

Image courtesy of NOAA/Himawari-8

MANILA — Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) has made its second landfall over Aurora province, according to PAGASA.

The state weather bureau said Karding made landfall in the vicinity of Dingalan town in Aurora at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Just before the latest landfall announcement, PAGASA said Karding was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center — a downgrade from its 195 kph winds prior to the first time it hit land.

"Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken KARDING throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that this tropical cyclone will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass," it earlier said.

PAGASA also said Karding maintained its speed, moving westward at 20 kph.

Several areas in Aurora were placed under signals no. 5 and 4, according to the weather agency's latest bulletin.

PAGASA's forecast position for the super typhoon showed that Karding will reach the coastal waters of Masinloc, Zambales at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

By early Tuesday morning, the tropical cyclone will leave the Philippine area of responsibility.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.