MANILA — The Ipo Dam in Bulacan will release water Sunday night due to heavy rains brought about by Super Typhoon Karding, state weather bureau PAGASA announced.

The weather agency said the Ipo Dam management will conduct a spilling operation at 8 p.m. Sunday, with an initial discharge of 60 cubic meters per second.

"Residents living along low-lying areas and those near the river bank of Angat River from Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Bustos, Baliuag, Pulilan, Plaridel, Calumpit, Paombong, and Hagonoy are advised to be alert for the possible increase in the river elevation," it added.

Ipo Dam's water level reached 100.63 meters at 4 p.m., PAGASA said, and continuously increasing due to heavy rains induced by Karding.

Parts of Calabarzon were warned to expect heavy rainfall that may cause flooding, according to PAGASA's bulletin issued past 3 p.m. Sunday.

Karding is forecast to hit the northern portion of Quezon or the southern portion of Aurora province Sunday night, with a possible early landfall over Polillo Islands.

