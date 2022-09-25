PAGASA photo

MANILA — Parts of Calabarzon were warned to expect heavy rainfall that may cause flooding as Super Typhoon Karding approaches Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Red warning — meaning severe flooding is expected — has been raised over Polillo, Burdeos, Panukulan, Patnanungan, and Jomalig in Quezon province, according to PAGASA's bulletin issued past 3 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning is hoisted in the following areas:

• Rizal

• Laguna

• Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Atimonan, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, Dolores, PadreBurgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mauban, Alabat, Perez, Quezon, GeneralLuna, San Antonio)

The weather agency said residents in these areas should expect flooding in flood-prone areas.

PAGASA added that light to moderate with occasional heavy rains affecting Metro Manila, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas and the rest of Quezon could persist within 3 hours.

In its bulletin issued 2 p.m. Sunday, PAGASA raised signal no. 5 over the following areas due to Karding:

• Polillo Islands

• the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta

• the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

• the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray)

• the extreme southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (the southeastern portion of General Tinio)

PAGASA said Karding — which packs maximum sustained winds over 195 kph — is forecast to hit the northern portion of Quezon or the southern portion of Aurora province Sunday night, with a possible early landfall over Polillo islands.

