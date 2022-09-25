NOAA/Himawari-8

MANILA - Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 5 was lifted in the Philippines after Typhoon Karding made its 2nd landfall in Dingalan, Aurora and continued to move across Central Luzon, PAGASA said late Sunday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Karding was last sighted in the vicinity of San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center, with 215 kph gusts while moving at 20 kph.

TCWS no. 4, wherein affected areas are likely to experience winds peaking at typhoon-force strength according to PAGASA, is still in effect in the following areas:

Central and southern Nueva Ecija (Llanera, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz, Rizal, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, Nampicuan, Guimba, Santo Domingo, Talavera, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Licab, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Leonardo, San Isidro, San Antonio, Cabiao)

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Northern and central Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Narciso)

Southern Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)

TCWS No. 3 (storm-force strong winds) is raised in:

Southern and central Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Bataan

Rest of Zambales

Rest of Pangasinan

Northern Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, Cainta, City of Antipolo, Taytay, Angono, Teresa, Tanay, Baras, Morong)

Metro Manila

Extreme northern Quezon (General Nakar)

TCWS No. 2 (gale-force conditions) is still in effect in:

Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

La Union

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Rest of Rizal

Northern and central Quezon (Real, Infanta, Mauban, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucena City, City of Tayabas, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban, Atimonan, Pagbilao, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Buenavista, Catanauan) including Polillo Islands

Western Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Labo, Paracale, Vinzons) including Calaguas Islands

TCWS No. 1 (strong breeze to near gale strength) is also raised in:

Isabela

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Quezon

Northern Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

Northern Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

Rest of Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Burias Island

PAGASA urged residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces to "take action" on Sunday night, saying severe flooding was possible due to rains from the tropical cyclone.

It issued a "red" or heavy rainfall warning for Metro Manila, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Rizal on Sunday at 11 p.m.

An orange warning was raised over Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Mauban, Real), Zambales, Bataan, Laguna,#Batangas, and Cavite, with threatening floods as its associated hazard.

"Wind signals will continue to be lowered or lifted in the succeeding bulletins as Karding further weakens and moves across Central Luzon," PAGASA said.

"Under the influence of Karding, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Luzon," it added

The typhoon is expected to continue its blitz through Central Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea via the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan on Monday early morning.

"Afterwards, the typhoon will continue tracking generally westward over the West Philippine Sea towards Vietnam for the remainder of the forecast period," PAGASA said.

The agency said Karding is expected to re-intensify once it is over the West Philippine Sea.

