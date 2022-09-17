Dela Rosa wants local operators to handle POGOs

MANILA — Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Saturday said he wanted Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) to be run by locals or Filipino-Chinese, amid reported abductions and crimes involving the industry.

Dela Rosa said there were "inconsistencies" brought by the non-reporting of Chinese individuals kidnapped or killed related to POGO, stemming from the suspicion that these people do not want to report to authorities for fear of being deported.

"Ina-outlaw ng Chinese government 'yung pagiging POGO employee so takot sila na mag-report. Baka ma-deport at at mabigyan pa ng kaso na kakaharapin nila sa China," Dela Rosa said in an interview on Teleradyo.

"Kapag ikaw ay nakidnap ay kung mag-report ka sa police at ikaw ay na-rescue at pinapa-deport ka ng country of origin, takot sila na magkakaroon sila ng kaso doon dahil iligal ang pagpunta nila dito."

Citing information from the Senate hearing, Dela Rosa alleged that some POGOs are run by criminal syndicates, possibly from other Asian countries, which was why they are emboldened to commit these crimes.

Dela Rosa called for stricter measures to regulate POGO operations, because even some of those registered are supposedly involved in these crimes.

He said among the options the Senate panel is considering on POGOs include "totally disallowing" the industry in the country or continuing it but strictly run by Filipino-Chinese.

"May isa namang option na kumbaga, tayo ay nasasayangan.... sa revenues sa POGO, puwede siguro ipagpatuloy but at the same time, ito ay hindi, paglimit natin sa Chinese-Filipino... na magpapatakbo nito," Dela Rosa suggested.

"Hindi 'yung galing sa labas para siguardo tayo na hindi ito ma-involve, hindi masakyan sa sindikato, lalong-lalo na 'yung mga sindikato na galing pa sa Cambodia, galing pa sa Vietnam, galing sa mainland China so para maiwasan natin 'yan."

National police data during the Senate hearing showed there are 29 reported kidnapping cases so far, 15 of which are POGO-related.

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs is expected to release its report and recommendations next week.