DLSU, MPD deny kidnapping claims near Taft campus

MANILA – The De La Salle University and the police denied alleged kidnappings that occurred over the past week near the school's campus along Taft Ave.

According to the School’s Office of the Vice President for External Affairs on Thursday, the administrative office directly received reports from concerned citizens in the previous days.

In a statement, the DLSU student government said it has coordinated with the police and no attempted kidnapping has been reported.

Manila Police District Director Police Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon also confirmed that as of posting time, no kidnapping incident has been documented in the area by substations.

The DLSU student government said the matter has been raised to university officials for investigation.

“We urgently advise the Lasallian community to remain vigilant and to keep safe inside and outside the university's vicinity,” it said in a social media post.

"Rest assured, your USG will keep the community updated regarding these reports of this nature and shall be in constant communication with the University administrators.”

Both the university and the police urged the public to immediately contact authorities in case of any suspicious activities.

According to Dizon, they have posted emergency hotlines in different schools so individuals can immediately reach out to the authorities.

He added that they are continually beefing up police visibility through patrols done nightly around schools.