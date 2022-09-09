Metro Manila police chief denies rampant kidnapping of Filipino-Chinese

MANILA - Officers from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) have met with members of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. on Thursday (FFCCCII) over claims about alleged rampant kidnapping incidents of Filipino-Chinese residents.

In a statement Friday, NCRPO chief Police Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said the claims “are not in conformity with the records of NCRPO.”

"Wala pong kidnapping na nangyayari. Kahit po sa ibang city wala po tayong ganyan mga kaso, hindi po ito totoo. Kung mayroon man po tayong natanggap na reklamo, lahat po ito ay na-resolve na ng kapulisan,” he said.

Based on NCRPO’s data from January to August 2022, there were only four incidents of kidnapping for ransom in Metro Manila and six incidents of serious illegal detention.

It added all the suspects have been arrested while all the victims were rescued.

Estomo, nevertheless, assured they will impose more stringent measures against kidnapping incidents.

”Kaugnay nito, hinihingi ko ang inyong patuloy na suporta at tulong upang maisakatuparan natin ang mga ito. At sa mga miyembro ng Chinese community, kung mayroon kayong mga suhestyon at rekomendasyon kung paano namin kayo tutulungan ay ipagbigay alam lang ninyo at ito ang aming gagawin," he said.