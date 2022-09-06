MANILA — Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president Lugene Ang claims that there have been 56 kidnapping incidents in the country in the last 10 days.

"Recent disturbing events create a state of fear and uneasiness among the Filipino Chinese Community. This is because of the recent rampant kidnapping cases both in Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon," Ang told a joint press conference at the House of Representatives with House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan and PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Jose Chiquito Malayo.

"These criminal elements not only just kidnap Chinese but recently they even kidnap pure Filipinos and children as well. We received reports of 56 kidnappings in the last 10 days, excluding the unreported cases."

Ang urged Congress and law enforcement agencies to "take a more active role and act swiftly to suppress criminals and eradicate these kidnapping syndicates."

"No bail should be granted to them and restore and peace and order in our community to ensure peace and harmony of our nation," Ang told reporters.

But Malayo disputed Ang's figures, saying police have recorded only 4 incidents for this year so far.

"Four abductions, 1 is POGO-related and 3 are regular kidnapping incidents," he said. "I also asked the regional director of NCRPO, who texted me that the situation in Metro Manila is still okay and the director of MPD is having close coordination with the Filipino-Chinese communities including its citizens in Binondo."

"You mentioned there are indeed kidnapping incidents. We appreciate if somebody could come to our office we will deal it immediately. We promise you that we will support and protect our Chinese in Binondo," Malayo added.

Ang, however, explained the incidents were not in Manila.

"Kidnapping cases are not mostly happening in Binondo, mostly in Pasay, Parañaque, even some cases in Makati," he said.

"And the truth of the matter is that these kidnappers were foreigners, Chinese for that matter, so we should never allow these to foreigners criminal syndicates to do whatever they want in our country," he also said.

RELATED VIDEO