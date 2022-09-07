MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) appealed Wednesday to the public to be cautious in sharing social media posts on alleged cases of abduction, some of which turned out to be false.

Police looked into online reports of roaming white vans supposedly involved in kidnapping and found that most of these were false or staged, including the alleged abduction of a teenager and a young woman in Bulacan and Caloocan, said PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

"Ang amin pong paalala ay mag-ingat po tayo sa ating mga isine-share na mga post sa media, particularly sa different social media platform, dahil baka 'yung iba naman po doon ay hindi totoo," she said in an interview.

(We remind the public to be cautious in sharing posts on social media because some of them might be false.)

The PNP recently said it was preparing a "comprehensive" report on the alleged abductions and killings in Metro Manila and other areas.

Data from the PNP's Anti-Kidnapping Group showed that 25 incidents of kidnapping were reported from January to July this year, half of which had been resolved, Fajardo earlier said.

