MANILA — Authorities on Friday arrested a Chinese man and rescued more than 70 foreigners allegedly detained inside a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) site in Cainta town, Rizal.

According to the National Bureau of Investigation, they rescued 70 Chinese workers, two Taiwanese, a Malaysian, and 18 Vietnamese in the operations conducted in coordination with the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Chinese embassy.

"We got a request coming from the Chinese Embassy, requesting our office to rescue Chinese national[s]. Acting on it we immediately formed a team," Assistant Director for Investigative Service Jose Doloiras said.

Doloiras said the NBI is still investigating the incident.

"Ang allegation is kidnapping, illegal detention. That is a heinous crime we immediately act on it," he said.

"We do not know purpose nila … That is what are going to find out kasi ayaw magsalita pa."

According to one of the Chinese victims, he and his colleagues were allegedly forced to work in an online casino and were beaten or tased when they refused by the apprehended man.

The victim also showed burn marks on his back and leg.

The man said he was not told that he would be working in a "fraudulent POGO scheme" upon recruitment.

Doloiras said it was possible the victims were illegal aliens as they did not have IDs or documents to show.

"We are going to process these people, profile them, if they are here without documents we will turn them over sa BI," he added.

He said they are continually working with other government agencies in cracking down on similar operations.

"Actually ito ang task ng government ngayon we are doing our best [para] masugpo ang ganitong illegal activities," he said.

