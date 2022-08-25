Members of the Manila Police District stand in formation during an inspection inside their headquarters in Manila on July 22, 2022, as part of the preparations for the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is preparing a "comprehensive" report on the reported killings and kidnapping cases in Metro Manila and other areas that it would submit to the interior department, an official said on Thursday.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. already gave an initial report to Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on the reported crimes, but a more detailed one is still being prepared, said police spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo.

"'Yung comprehensive report ay pine-prepare. At si mismong Chief PNP ang magbibigay sa ating SILG (Secretary of Interior and Local Government) para malinaw na inspite and despite sa mga napaulat na recent na mga kaso, napapanatili nating mababa ang ating crime statistics," said Fajardo in a televised briefing.

(The comprehensive report is being prepared. The PNP chief would submit this to the secretary of the DILG so it would be clear that despite the reported cases, our crime statistics remain low.)

"Kung pagbabasehan natin ang ating naitatala na kaso araw-araw at weekly, mababa pa rin ito. At ang mga kaso na nai-rereport natin ay naso-solve naman natin," she added, without presenting data.

(If we will look at the crime cases daily and weekly, the numbers are still low. The cases we reported have been solved already.)

Cases of kidnappings and abductions, the police official said, do not have a pattern and were supposedly done with different intentions.

"Kung pagbabasehan natin 'yung mga naitatala natin na kaso particularly sa Bulacan, diyan sa Palawan, at sa parte ng Region 4-A ay wala tayong nakikitang pattern, na sinasabi natin na mayroon tayong tinatawag na serial rapists or serial murderers," she said.

(If we check the cases in Bulacan, Palawan, and in Region 4-A, we cannot see any pattern to prove that there are serial rapists or serial murderers.)

Data from the PNP's Anti-Kidnapping Group from January to July this year showed that 25 incidents of kidnapping have been reported, half of which have been resolved, said Fajardo.

The remaining cases are still under investigation.

To ensure the security of the public, the official said Azurin gave directives to the police to ramp up patrolling in crime-prone areas as well as in schools, since in-person classes already began this week.

Around 24,000 to 25,000 police personnel have been deployed in areas near schools nationwide, she said.

Abalos, during a Palace briefing on Wednesday, said the police would heighten visibility amid the spate of killings in the capital region and different parts of the country.