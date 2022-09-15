Home  >  News

Senate investigates alleged kidnapping incidents

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2022 11:38 PM

A Senate inquiry into a rash of abductions in the Philippines revealed that most of the victims are Chinese nationals working for Philippine overseas gaming operators or POGOs. The Philippine finance chief suggested to lawmakers that POGOs should already be discontinued. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2022
