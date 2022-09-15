Home > News Senate investigates alleged kidnapping incidents ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2022 11:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A Senate inquiry into a rash of abductions in the Philippines revealed that most of the victims are Chinese nationals working for Philippine overseas gaming operators or POGOs. The Philippine finance chief suggested to lawmakers that POGOs should already be discontinued. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate POGO kidnapping Chinese nationals /life/09/16/22/alamin-paano-gumagana-ang-satellite-internet/entertainment/09/16/22/roxanne-barcelo-expecting-second-child/entertainment/09/16/22/danica-sotto-marc-pingris-expecting-another-baby-boy/news/09/16/22/800-pinoys-stranded-on-island-over-dispute-with-us-contractor-official/news/09/16/22/estudyanteng-pumapasok-nang-naka-unicycle-umani-ng-papuri