RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8



MANILA — Nanmadol may reach the super typhoon category in the next 24 hours as it barrels toward the Philippine area, state weather bureau PAGASA said before noon on Friday.

Nanmadol was 1,465 kilometers east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour and up to 205 kph gusts.

"Further intensification is forecast to occur throughout the forecast period. Nanmadol may reach [the] super typhoon category within 24 hours," the state weather agency said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

A super typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of at least 185 kph, based on PAGASA's revised definition.

After Henry, Nanmadol could be the second super typhoon to enter the country this year.

Track and intensity forecast for typhoon Nanmadol. PAGASA photo

According to PAGASA's forecast track, Nanmadol may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday afternoon and will be named "Josie."

However, it is also expected to immediately leave PAR on Friday night or early Saturday, said the weather agency.

Based on forecast models, Nanmadol will not directly affect the weather condition in the country as it remains far from the Philippine landmass.

But the cyclone could enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and stir rains over the western sections of southern Luzon and the Visayas in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO