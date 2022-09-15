Nanmadol-enhanced habagat to bring rains to PH areas

PAGASA image

MANILA - The southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Typhoon Nanmadol is expected to bring rains to different areas in the Philippines soon.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Nanmadol was recently sighted east northeast of extreme northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center, with 150 kph gusts.

The typhoon is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) region Friday morning or afternoon, and it will be named Josie once inside the country's monitoring area.

"This tropical cyclone is also expected to exit the PAR region tomorrow evening or on Saturday early morning," PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau projected rains brought by the habagat will fall over southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

"The enhancement of the Southwest Monsoon may also bring gusty conditions reaching strong to gale-force strength (especially in coastal and mountainous/upland areas) over Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao," it said.

