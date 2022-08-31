MANILA — Super typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Henry may reach a peak intensity of 205 kilometers per hour before gradually weakening, PAGASA earlier said.

It is not expected to hit land, PAGASA's forecast track earlier showed.

But the first super typhoon of 2022 may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring rains over the western section of Luzon from Friday, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, tropical depression Gardo may weaken and merge with Henry, PAGASA said.

Gardo was last spotted 1,080 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and 70 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

