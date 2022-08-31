Gardo's trough, habagat to bring rains over NCR, other areas

This PAGASA photo shows the location of storm Gardo (inside PAR) at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday

Storm Gardo maintains strength but still expected to merge with super typhoon, PAGASA says

MANILA — Tropical Depression Gardo's trough and southwest monsoon or habagat will bring rains over Metro Manila and nearby areas over the next 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday afternoon.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected during the forecast period over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Zambales, and Bataan, PAGASA said in its 4 p.m. bulletin.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, it said.

PAGASA photo

STORM FORECAST

Gardo continues to maintain its strength, and is still expected to merge with Super Typhoon Hinnamnor outside the Philippine area of responsibility, the weather bureau said.

On Wednesday night or Thursday morning, Gardo will degenerate into a remnant low as Hinnamnor begins to assimilate its circulation, according to PAGASA.

Sighted at 1,080 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, Gardo has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph, as of 4 p.m.

Gardo is still unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin regarding the tropical cyclone.

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, on the other hand, is expected to enter the Philippine area Wednesday evening and will be named Henry, PAGASA said. The next bulletin on the super typhoon will be released at 11 p.m.

Hinnamnor was 870 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon as of 3 p.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 240 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

It is moving west southwestward at 25 kph.

Hinnamnor may reach a peak intensity of 205 kph within 24 hours before gradually weakening, PAGASA said.

This tropical cyclone may enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over the western section of Luzon beginning Friday.

