Nanmadol continues to intensify, to enter PAR Friday

MANILA -- Typhoon Nanmadol has intensified while moving closer to the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said Nanmadol was last seen 1,530 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 140 kph and gusts of up to 170 kph. It is moving westward at 15 kph.

ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said Nanmadol is expected to enter PAR Friday morning or noon, but will exit by nighttime.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, may face partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 16 September 2022