Nanmadol slightly intensifies; to enter PAR Friday

MANILA -- Severe tropical storm Nanmadol has slightly intensified and may become a typhoon in the next few hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said Nanmadol was last seen 1,760 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon. It has maximum winds of 110 kph near the center and gusts up to 135 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

Nanmandol may become a typhoon within the next 12 to 24 hours, according to the state weather bureau. It is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday morning, PAGASA said.

It is, however, expected to exit by nighttime, the bureau added.

The severe tropical storm is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass.

Nanmadol, however, will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and may bring rains to Antique, Aklan, Negros Occidental, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

At times, heavy rains will be experienced in Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Region.